Clarkston graduate showcasing musical talents

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Staff Writer

Zoe Ny is back in town and is performing at 20 Front Street in Lake Orion on Saturday, September 3 at 8 p.m.

Ny, a 2018 Clarkston High School graduate, shared she is excited to be coming back and playing locally in a show.

“I spent a lot of time there before I went away to school and seeing all of the great live music was so inspiring,” Ny said. “I’m going to be performing with a full band this time around, mostly all songs I’ve written over the past year. My music has definitely changed since I was last in Michigan, it’s leaning more towards folk/rock and Americana, which has been super fun to work on. It’s cool to be coming back and playing a show now I know who I am as a songwriter.”

Ny said her plans for the future include going to Nashville in a few months.

“I’m excited to continue to share my music with more people and meet more musicians,” Ny said. “I am really grateful to 20 Front Street for having me this fall, and I can’t wait to perform for my community again.”

The cost of admission is $18.

PHOTO: Clarkston graduate Zoe Ny is bringing her unique blend of music to Lake Orion’s 20 Front Street this weekend. Photo: Courtney Blackett