Clarkston graduate wins local art award

Earlier this summer, Oakland County Treasurer Andy Meisner hosted the 10th Annual Financial Literacy Multimedia Arts Contest, featuring the work of public high school students.

The contest attracted students from 17 public schools, with over 100 entries of 2-D and multi-media/video pieces related to the importance of financial literacy.

Samantha Moyet, a 2021 Clarkston High School graduate, took first place in the 12th grade contest.

Winners from each grade received cash awards from a prize pool totaling $10,000. With the contest completed, all student artwork will be placed on display at the Treasurer’s Office for one year, COVID permitting. Entries will also be displayed in an online gallery on the Treasurer’s Office website (oakgov.com/treasurer).

“Let’s be honest: financial literacy can be boring,” said Meisner. “That’s why I want to congratulate all of the students in our Financial Literacy Art Contest on using the power of the arts in such poignant and creative ways to really break through in teaching lessons about managing money in our lives,” said Meisner.

“This unique contest is a wonderful way to not only support quality arts education by showcasing our extremely talented high school artists, it’s a creative way for our students to learn the importance of financial literacy, which cannot be understated,” added Oakland Schools’ Fine Arts Consultant Hedy Blatt.