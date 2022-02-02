Clarkston native leaves legacy as one of state’s oldest elected officials

Former Clarkston native and Davison Township Clerk Mary Miller, who is commonly known as “one of Michigan’s oldest elected officials,” passed away January 18 at the age of 85.

After a lifelong career in real estate and as a sales associate/broker, Miller retired at the age of 57.

Fast forward to age 85, and Miller jumped into politics for the first time ever.

Miller was elected clerk of Genesee County’s Davison Township in 2020, winning both the contested primary by 11 votes and the contested general election by more than 6,500 votes – at age 85 years old.

Miller spent $100 on the seat becoming the oldest elected clerk in Michigan history.

Matthew Smith, chairman of the Genesee County Republican Party served as Miller’s deputy clerk during that time.

“Mary was my role model,” Smith said. “She has taught me so much in my life and I was so honored to have served the community with her. It was impressive to see her come to work every day at the age of 85 years old with buckets of energy and common sense that truly inspired me.”

Three months ago, the Genesee County Republican Party passed a resolution to honor Miller. The resolution applauds Miller for her service to the community and points to the history she made by being one of the oldest elected Republican township clerks in Genesee County history.

Miller still has family that currently resides in Clarkston.

While accomplished in her career and public service endeavors, Miller often said her best smiles came from seeing her family’s happy interactions and life accomplishments.

Thinking back on her proudest moments, she said holding her newborn daughters and attending family graduations were at the top of her list.

Her family and friends enjoyed the meals that came out of “Mary’s Kitchen.”

A memorial service is this Saturday, February 5 at 11 a.m. at Davison Free Methodist Church in Davison.