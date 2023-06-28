Clarkston teachers participate in National Endowment for Humanities project

By Laura Mahler

Special to the Clarkston News

Three Clarkston teachers recently participated in a public history project entitled Voices: Exploring the Past & Imagining the Future.

This collaborative initiative between the Oakland-Flint Writing Project at the University of Michigan-Flint, Stockton Center at Spring Grove, and the National Endowment of the Humanities offered them the opportunity to explore the history and community roots related to the district curriculum. Using a historical timeline of unheard voices from history, the students explored the power of their voices as they considered where they come from and what matters to them for the future.

Mark Magni, ninth grade social studies teacher, and Erin Shaw, ninth grade English teacher, partnered with Clarkston’s Historical Society and the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), allowing students to look into their community’s past and a shared geographic heritage drawing from articles in The Clarkston News that connected to the historical periods and poetry they were reading in class.

Partnering with Clarkston Community Historical Society and Heritage Museum, and researching historical issues of The Clarkston News, Magni’s and Shaw’s classes were able to uncover several interesting women in Clarkston’s history.

Mary and Lucy Mason started a millinery in 1895 on Main Street, serving community members and the summer tourists who frequented the Turn of the Century resorts located in Clarkston. Also, Mary Greene established medical care for women in town, and Fanny Irish, who was the caretaker of properties for Henry Ford here in our hometown. After this lesson, one student responded with, “We should have road names around here that are Mary Greene Street and Fanny Drive.”

Monica Phillips, seventh grade ELA teacher, invited her students to tell their personal stories to ensure others have an accurate idea about who they are both as individuals and as a larger community within their classroom or city. Students considered what, from their past and present, has shaped them and shared stories of immigrating parents, proud traditions, or current passions and experiences.

“In past years, a handful of students would participate in writing contests and have their work on display,” Phillips explained. “Now, as we make connections with our local township library, historical society, and community officials, student work will be on display and easily accessible to anyone around our community. This work is centered around the idea that student voices are part of our larger community. We are Clarkston.”

This project has expanded students’ understanding of the Clarkston community and uncovered details of lesser-known contributors. Overall, students came to realize that everyone should tell their story and that, in time, they will get the appreciation that they deserve.

PHOTO: Pictured, from left, Monica Phillips and Erin Shaw. Not pictured is Mark Magni. Photo: Provided by Kelly Allen/Clarkston Community Schools