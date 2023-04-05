Clarkston woman gets national honor

By Ruth Schluchter

Special to the Clarkston News

Clarkston’s Jessica McDonald has been recognized on a national level.

She was recently named the 2022 National Sigma Beta of the Year at the organization’s national convention down in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Her local chapter nominated her for the honor because of her dedication to the work she demonstrates in her chapter and her community.

McDonald’s Psi chapter is a part of the National Sigma Beta Sorority, which is a philanthropic nonprofit organization that will celebrate its 100th anniversary at the 2023 national convention.

McDonald has held many offices in her chapter and currently is the charity chairman with the responsibility of organizing fundraisers and to assure the profits are benefiting individuals in need.

Along with individuals, McDonald is to recommend monetary funds to be donated to established charitable organizations in the area.

Her local Clarkston Area Optimist Club continues to benefit from her membership along with John, her husband.

Even with her sorority duties, she continues to dedicate her time to the many other organizations that she supports.

In addition, McDonald’s monetary efforts must extend to the Sigma Beta national charity. The individual chapters are responsible for sending money to the national help fund to support many of the medical needs in the United States.

Recently, Psi received letters from one of the recipients who was awarded funds in 2022 – Indiana University’s Executive Vice President for University Clinical Affairs, the Dean of the School of Medicine, Dr. Jay E. Hess and from J. T. Forbes, president and CEO of the Indiana University Foundation.

Both thanked members personally for the monetary gift to the Liver Research Fund at the IU School of Medicine.

For the 100 years in existence, the Sigma Beta women, like McDonald, take their charity work seriously and millions of dollars have been donated to national programs for research to help every citizen in the U.S.

Johns Hopkins University was one of the institutions who invited and thanked the hardworking members by giving them a tour of the famous hospital.

Clarkston resident Louise Bisogni was a member of that tour years ago.