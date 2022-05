From left, volunteers Anastasia Alexandrova, Mary Blanchard, Theresa Fougnie, Cheryl McNeil, Emily Duthinh, Kevin Church, kneeling Greg Petrosky, Denise DeCubber, Colleen Armstrong, Steve Harmon, Audrey Harmon, Mike McNeil, and David Siener gathered April 23 during Community Impact Weekend to help clean up the Sashabaw Creek Preserve in Clarkston. Photo by Sue Julian