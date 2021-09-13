Clifford Brackett, 89

Clifford Gale Brackett, born in Acme, grew up in Waterford and playing in Crescent Lake, passed away at his home in Waterford on September 10, 2021 at the age of 89.

Husband of Leanora for 67 years.

Father of Chris (Judy) Brackett, Steve (Cindy) Brackett, Doug (Cheryl) Brackett, and Rebecca “Beck” (Jamie) Iodice, grandpa/papa of Cathy (Hans) Seigle, Jeremiah (Gail) Brackett, Nathan (Shandra) Brackett, Kori (Jimmy) Ray, Amanda Brackett, Kailey (Mike) Eisenberg, Samantha (Charles) Roberts, Sandy (Jesse) Ling, Jenna (Joe) Odehnal, Landon Iodice, and McKenna Iodice, great-grandpa of eight and two on the way, uncle of Tim (Laura) Brackett and Jeff (Kim) Brackett.

Preceded in death by his parents, Alice & Ralph, and his brother Todd (Jan) Brackett.

Cliff served in the U.S. Army and retired from General Motors after over 30 years of service. Following retirement, he worked in several sales positions in the area.

He was a talented conversationalist and the gift of remembering names. He was a man who made connections with people and made things happen. His goal was to meet a new person every day.

Cliff was an active member of First Congregational Church of Clarkston and enjoyed photography and painting.

Friends may visit at First Congregational Church, Clarkston on Saturday, September 18 at 4 p.m. followed by a celebration of life memorial service at 5 p.m. Entombment to follow at the church columbarium niche.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to First Congregational Church of Clarkston.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.