College achievements

Kyle Leland, of Clarkston, has earned a Master of Science in Analytics from the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) in Atlanta.

Leland was among approximately 5,620 undergraduate and graduate students to be presented Georgia Tech degrees during the Institute’s 263rd Commencement exercises Dec. 16-17, 2022, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

***

Elaina Brower (University of Michigan), Allyson Lesnau (Grand Valley State University), and Sarah Pullins (Grand Valley State University), all of Clarkston, were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.