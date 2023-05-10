College achievements

Steven Parise, of Clarkston, was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.

Parise was initiated at Penn State University.

Parise is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.

Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, in addition to faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

***

This semester, a record-breaking 206 graduating students were recognized by the Michigan State University Board of Trustees for achieving the highest scholastic average — a 4.0 GPA.

Each semester, students graduating with a 4.0 GPA are presented with the Board of Trustees’ Award for their academic excellence. Additionally, each awardee will be acknowledged during their individual commencement ceremonies in May and will receive $1,000 from the university in recognition of their accomplishment.

Students receiving this award include nine students from Clarkston or that attended Clarkston High School.

Jessica M. Culver: Criminal Justice, College of Social Science.

Mackenzie R. Fitzgerald: Human Biology, Chemistry, Lyman Briggs College and a member of the Honors College. Fitzgerald, from Clarkston, attended North Farmington High School.

Jessica J. Greatorex: Psychology, College of Social Science.

Chase A. Landis: Supply Chain Management, Eli Broad College of Business and a member of the Honors College. Landis is from Waterford and attended Clarkston High School.

Timothy J. O’Daniel: Neuroscience, College of Natural Science; Psychology, College of Social Science; and a member of the Honors College. O’Daniel is from Davisburg and attended Clarkston High School.

Abbey M. Pierce: Psychology, College of Social Science and a member of the Honors College.

Sydney M. Scarpelli: Criminal Justice, College of Social Science.

Kate Schleusener: Experience Architecture, College of Arts and Letters.

Caitlin Sivak: Urban and Regional Planning, College of Social Science; Linguistics, College of Arts and Letters; and a member of the Honors College. Sivak is from Waterford and attended Clarkston High School.

***

A total of 79 Alma College students were recently awarded the President’s Award for the 2022-23 academic year.

Lydia Back, of Clarkston, earned a second-year award.

Juniors, sophomores and first-year students who have been at Alma for one year and who attain the highest academic ranks in their classes based on GPA receive the award.

***

Catherine Bisio, of Clarkston, recently performed in a spring band concert with the University of Findlay’s Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble.

Titled “For Spacious Skies,” the concert featured music inspired by various United States national parks and state parks. The concert was presented in partnership with the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences Wilkin Chair Series.