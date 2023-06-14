College achievements

Carter Smith, of Clarkston, was named to the Dean’s list at Miami (Ohio) University for the 2023 spring semester.

Miami students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within their division for the spring semester 2023 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic performance.

Smith is earning a B.S. in Engineering in Computer Engineering.

***

Northern Michigan University has announced the Dean’s List for the Winter 2023 semester.

Gina Galligan, Kaylynn Greer, and Luz Medina, all of Clarkston, qualified with a grade-point average of 4.00.

Ellie Chamberlain, Kendall O’Brien, Cora Randolph, Alivia Walbridge, all of Clarkston, and Allison Denman and Landon Jackman, both of Davisburg, qualified with a GPA of 3.50-3.99.

***

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year.

Alexander Carlson (College of Engineering), Megan Ford (College of Engineering), Andrea Luther (School of Human Ecology), Matthew McLain (College of Engineering), and Nicole Nickelson (College of Engineering) all made the Dean’s Honor List

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.