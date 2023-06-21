College achievements

Gavin Donchez, of Clarkston, was named to the University of Mississippi’s Spring 2023 Honor Roll lists.

Donchez, majoring in General Business, was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.

***

A total of 12,791 students enrolled during Fall Semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the President’s List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).

The 2022 fall lists include Kylie Dasher (President’s List), Alexander Hunt (Dean’s List), Drew Siegner (Dean’s List), and Malcolm Tate (President’s List), all of Clarkston.

The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students.