College achievements

Rachel Raupp, of Clarkston, who is studying Architecture, has made the Dean’s Honor List for the Spring 2023 semester at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y.

Rensselaer’s Dean’s Honor List is compiled at the end of each semester to recognize undergraduate students who have completed 12 or more credit hours with a 3.5 grade-point average or better for that term.

***

Max Christides, of Clarkston, was named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis.

Christides then graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Economics.

To make the Dean’s List, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the Spring 2023 semester and have no disqualifying grades.

Christides was one of 3,143 students to graduate from Marquette in May.

***

Austin Schmitz, of Clarkston, graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Kettering University on June 17.

He was also awarded with President’s Medal, named a Sobey Scholar, and earned Summa Cum Laude honors.

He plans to pursue a career in aerospace.

***

Ryan Bovee, Mason Kochanski, Abigail Angona, Hannah Golab, and Hannah Graves, all of Clarkston, were members of over 1,650 students from Saginaw Valley State University that earned a spot on the Winter 2023 semester Deans List.

To be eligible for the Deans List, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and carry a semester GPA of 3.4 or better.