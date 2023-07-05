College achievements

Clarkston student Allison Mayo-Moyle was named to Albion College’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester. Mayo-Moyle is majoring in Biology with a minor in Psychology and is a member of the Prentiss M. Brown Honors Program.

Mayo-Moyle is the child of Amy Mayo-Moyle and Mike Mayo-Moyle, of Clarkston, and is a graduate of North Farmington High School.

Clarkston student Ezra Moore was named to Albion College’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester.

Moore is majoring in Philosophy with a minor in Economics and is a member of the Prentiss M. Brown Honors Program.

Moore is the child of Ryan Moore and Kara Moore, of Clarkston, and is a graduate of Clarkston High School.

Clarkston student Madison McGraw was named to Albion College’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester.

McGraw is majoring in Biochemistry with a minor in Spanish.

McGraw is the child of Michael McGraw and Monica McGraw, of Clarkston, and is a graduate of Clarkston High School.

Clarkston student Madison Spurlock was named to Albion College’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester. Spurlock is majoring in Biology with a minor in Kinesiology-Exercise Science and is a member of the Prentiss M. Brown Honors Program.

Spurlock is the child of Faith Spurlock, of Clarkston, and is a graduate of Clarkston High School.