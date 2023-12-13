College achievements

Megan Ford, of Clarkston, was one of just over 1,300 students who received doctoral, bachelor’s, master’s and professional degrees in August from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Ford earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the school’s College of Engineering.

While there is no commencement ceremony in August, many of the graduates take part in the ceremonies the previous spring or in December.

Noah Fasczewski, of Clarkston, was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.

Fasczewski was initiated at University of Michigan.

Fasczewski is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Sophomore defender Liam Zimmerman of the Trine University men’s soccer team was tabbed Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Men’s Soccer Defensive Athlete of the Week on Oct. 16.

It was his first career MIAA Athlete of the Week award.

Zimmerman, a native of Clarkston, helped the Thunder pick up two conference wins the prior week versus Olivet College and at Albion College. Trine was victorious 3-2 over the Comets and picked up a 1-0 victory against the Britons.

In the first win of the week, Zimmerman scored one goal and added an assist for three points. He was one of four players to be on the pitch for all 90 minutes in the match as well. His corner kick in the 35th minute set up teammate Gavin Hardy for the team’s only first-half goal. It is his fourth assist of the year. He went on to score his second goal in 2023 in the 59th minute to put Trine back in front.

The Thunder put together a shutout win on the road in their second conference match of the week with Zimmerman helping the defense to allow just three shots on goal. The total shot differential in the match was 19-6 in favor of Trine. Zimmerman was once again on the field for all 90 minutes and added two shots on goal on offense for the squad.

Trine is located in Angola, Ind.