College milestones

Erica Smith, of Clarkston, has graduated from Oakland University (Rochester, Mich.) with her bachelor’s of science in accounting.

She graduated with honors being on the President’s List for her entire college career.

Marissa Smith, of Clarkston, is a junior at Michigan State University (East Lansing, Mich.) and is on the Dean’s List pursuing her medical laboratory science degree.

Angela Tibudan, of Clarkston, was named to the Dean’s List at Lehigh University (Bethlehem, Pa.) for the Fall 2023 semester.

Dean’s List status at Lehigh is awarded to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses.