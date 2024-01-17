College achievements

Elexa (Lexi) Ferguson, Clarkston High School Class of 2019, graduated Magna Cum Laude from Oakland University in December with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

She is currently employed at the Child Advocacy Center of Lapeer and will pursue her Masters in Social Work in the fall.

Mitchell Perhay, of Clarkston, has been named to the President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University for the Fall 2023 semester.

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the term are named to the President’s List.

Jordan Timmins-Puzio, of Clarkston, a graduate of Clarkston High School majoring in music composition, has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2023 semester at Baldwin Wallace University, located in Berea, Ohio.

The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a GPA of 3.8 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more hours during the semester.

Anna Gaudreau, of Clarkston, was named to the Miami (Oxford, Ohio) University Fall 2023 semester President’s List.

Miami students ranked in the top 3% of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester have been named to the President’s List.