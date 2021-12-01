Collegiate achievements

Jordan Timmins-Puzio, of Clarkston, was among over 600 first-year students welcomed to the Baldwin Wallace University campus in Berea, Ohio this fall who earned more than $12 million in merit scholarships.

Timmins-Puzio, a graduate of Clarkston High School majoring in Music Composition, earned a $21,000 President’s Scholarship based on outstanding academic achievements in high school.

***

Elizabeth Paul, of Clarkston, is among the 5,361 students who make up the University of Utah’s Class of 2025.

The class is the largest freshman class in school history.

Paul’s major is listed as Pre Health and Kinesiology.