Collegiate achievements from Clarkston’s own

Autumn Brown, of Clarkston, has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.5 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List.

In addition, Reece McConnell, of Clarkston, has been named to SNHU’s Fall 2021 President’s List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

***

Lauren Brundage, a junior Public Health/Global Health major from Clarkston, was among approximately 820 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List, which recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 GPA during the semester.

The school is in Greenville, S.C.

***

Molly Salter, of Clarkston, has been named to the Northwestern Michigan College Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester.

Students named to the list have earned a GPA of 3.5 or above out of a possible 4.0 while taking five or more credits in a semester.

***

Jaydon Septer, a senior Business Administration and Economics major from Clarkston, is one of 405 students who have earned academic recognition on the Fall 2011 semester Dean’s List at Heidelberg University in Tiffin, Ohio.

Students must be enrolled full time and meet academic criteria set forth by the university to be named to the Dean’s List.

***

Lydia Back, of Clarkston, has been named to the Alma College Dean’s List for those students who achieved outstanding academic performance during the Fall 2021 semester.

Students who achieve a 3.5 or better GPA during a term, while carrying a minimum of 13 credits, at least eight of which are evaluative grades, are named to the Dean’s List.

***

Rielee Fetty, of Clarkston, is one of 113 University of Iowa student-athletes named to the 2021 fall Academic All-Big Ten team. The list includes student-athletes from men’s cross country (9), women’s cross country (17), field hockey (17), football (40), women’s soccer (19), and volleyball (11).

Fetty is a member of Iowa’s soccer team who is sophomore majoring in Health and Human Physiology.

***

Jacob Osborne, of Davisburg, has been named to the Dean’s List with distinction for the Fall 2021 semester at Alpena Community College.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have full-time course loads of 12 or more credits. Students of distinction have GPAs between 3.50 and 3.99.

***

Grace Mersino and Kaitlin Putnam, both of Clarkston, made the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the Fall 2021 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality GPA of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).

Belmont is just outside of Nashville.

***

A total of 11,979 students enrolled during the Fall 2021 term at the University of Alabama were named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the President’s List with an academic record of 4.0 (all As).

Kylie Dasher, of Clarkston, was named to the Presidents List, and Natalie Luba, of Clarkston, was named to the Dean’s List.

The University of Alabama is the state’s flagship university, located in Tuscaloosa.

***

Kaitlyn Joyner, of Clarkston, is among the students named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester.

The requirement to make Dean’s List is a GPA of 3.7 or higher for that semester.

Joyner is majoring in Writing, Lit & Pub: Literature and is a member of the Class of 2023.

The school is in Boston.

***

Albion College announced students who were named to the Dean’s List or who were named new Albion College Fellows at the end of the Fall 2021 semester.

Dean’s List recognition goes to students with a full-time GPA of 3.5 or better in graded courses, while the honor of Albion College Fellow goes to students who achieve a 3.7 or better GPA over three consecutive semesters.

Sean Cooper, of Clarkston, was named on the Fall 2021 Albion College Dean’s List. Cooper is a first-year student at Albion College. Cooper is a graduate of Oxford High School.

Sabrina Fitzgerald, of Clarkston, was named on the Fall 2021 Albion College Dean’s List. Fitzgerald is majoring in Political Science with a concentration in the Gerald R. Ford institute for Leadership in Public Policy and Service and is a member of the Prentiss M. Brown Honors Program. Fitzgerald is a graduate of Notre Dame Prep.

Madison Spurlock, of Clarkston, was named on the Fall 2021 Albion College Dean’s List. Spurlock is a first-year student at Albion College. Spurlock is a graduate of Clarkston High School.