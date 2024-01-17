Comedy in Clarkston

Clarkston Village Players starts the new year with a comedy by Canadian playwright Norm Foster, “Office Hours,” which consists of six vignettes in six different offices that are strangely intertwined. Performances run through Jan. 27 at the Depot Theatre, 4861 White Lake Road. For tickets and showtimes, call 248-425-5842 or visit clarkstonvillageplayers.org. Pictured, from left, are Shannon Lara (Rhonda Penny), Sean Mueller (Richard Penny), Tim Wheeling (Lloyd Penny). Photo: Provided by Sara Sanger