Conference for safe water

Clarkston Rotarians hosted 20 students from around the world at A Vision of Clean Water conference and workshop, this year focusing on safe latrine installation in developing countries.

They shared and learned information at a workshop presented by the Centre for Affordable Water and Sanitation Technologies at the conference, April 26-28, at Colombiere Center in Springfield Township.

Participants travelled to town from Texas, California, Illinois, and Kentucky, as well as Kenya, El Salvador, Haiti, and Equador.

Troy Rotary and Rotary District 6380 also helped out with the conference. A Vision for Clean Water is a Troy-based nonprofit organization working to provide clean water and sanitation to people in need through education and collaboration.