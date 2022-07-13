Council seat petitions

On November 8, Clarkston voters will select individuals to fill or renew four City Council positions, including the mayor and three councilmembers.

Clarkston residents interested in running for one of these seats must obtain a petition form from the city office and return it to the city with a minimum of 20 signatures no later than 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 21.

Questions? Call the city office at 248-625-1559.