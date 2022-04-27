County school threat caller apprehended in United Kingdom

A 16-year-old male from the United Kingdom was arrested at his home April 13, five days after threatening to cause violence at Cranbrook in Bloomfield Hills, as well as high schools in Brandon, Lake Orion, and Oxford.

The teen made the threats on April 8, targeting the schools over the phone.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said when the threats were received the Sheriff’s Office would use all available resources to investigate threats against any school, business, or house of worship.

“As I said at the time, we were going to be aggressive to hold perpetrators accountable,” Bouchard said. “Let this serve as a message to anyone who would threaten our schools or any other institution in Oakland County.

“We will come for you.”

Besides the Oakland County cases, 37 other businesses and schools across the United States received threats linked to the suspect.

The Department of Homeland Security is coordinating with law enforcement in the United Kingdom as to possible charges.

The teenager was released to his parents while the investigation continues.