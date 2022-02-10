Clarkston city offices to close week of February 14 due to confirmed COVID-19 case

Due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 among the Clarkston city office staff this week, the office will be closed the week of February 14 for the safety of staff and residents, according to a communication sent out late Thursday night by Clarkston City Manager Jonathan Smith.

“If sufficient staff is available to reopen earlier, we will,” said Smith. “During this period, our DPW staff and Building Department will continue to work. If you need to submit payments or other documents, our 24-hour drop-box adjacent to the office front door is a safe and effective alternative. The box is emptied daily and payments recorded.

“Remember, winter taxes are due February 14 and sewer bills on February 15.”

Note: The February 14 Clarkston City Council meeting will be held as scheduled, but it will be an in-person meeting only in the City Hall conference room. The remote (GoToMeeting) connection option will not be possible on February 14 due to personnel shortages.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding during this difficult time,” added Smith.