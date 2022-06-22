Cowboy story time

Listen to stories, joke around with puppet friends, watch silly magic tricks, play fun games, enjoy delicious snacks, and make awesome crafts out of recycled material with Cowboy Alex.

Good for kids ages 3-8 years old.

Program is Tuesday-Thursday, June 28-30, from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Cost is $30 per child.

Event at Bailey Lake Elementary, 8051 Pine Knob Road.

For registration information, contact Clarkston Community Education, 248-623-4326, or online at indtwp.com/departments/parks_rec_and_seniors/index.php.