Craft shows

Back by popular demand is Clarkston High School’s annual holiday art and craft show, December 4-5, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

This event benefits the CHS Instrumental Music program, CHS Athletics, and the Clarkston Rotary’s Goodfellow paper sales.

Admission is $4 per person with those aged 12 and under free.

In addition, coming up on Sunday, December 12, Made In Michigan With Love is hosting a Christmas craft show and bazaar at Springfield Oaks County Park, 12451 Andersonville Road, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the activity center.

Santa Claus and Cindy Lou Who will be at the event. Admission is $5 per family, and each family will receive a ticket to be entered into a prize drawing.

For more information, email madeinmichiganwithlove@outlook.com.