Cynthia Brancheau, 80

Cynthia H. Brancheau, of Clarkston, passed away April 13, 2023 at the age of 80.

Wife of Walt for nearly 59 years. Mother of Debbie Barba, Scott Brancheau, and Dawn (Gregg) Zydeck, and preceded in death by her son Keith, grandma of Jake Brancheau, Clarisa Garcia, Taylor (Sheena) Brancheau, Connor Carpenter, Megan (fiancé Tom Symanski) Zydeck, and Kristen (Jared) Tura, and great-grandma of Jeremiah, Noah, Bella, Madeline, Braxton, Savannah, and Sierra. Also survived by one great great grandson. Sister of the late Ken (Mary Ellen) Grzesik and the late Peter (late Liz) Grzesik.

Cindy was devoted to her faith and inspired many at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston. She retired as an administrative assistant from EDS, Troy and was an independent beauty consultant with Mary Kay Cosmetics. She was involved with the American Kennel Club, showing West Highland White Terriers.

Cindy was talented with flower gardening and enjoyed playing the slots at casinos. She and her husband volunteered with the senior center delivering Meals on Wheels.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, Monday, April 17, from 4-8 p.m. with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 6 p.m. Funeral mass is Tuesday, April 18, at 11 a.m. at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston, with visiting directly at the church at 10:30 a.m. Private interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

Memorials may be made to Independence Township Senior Center (6000 Clarkston Road, Clarkston, MI 48348) or St. Vincent de Paul (c/o St. Daniel SVdP Council, 7010 Valley Park, Clarkston, MI 48346).

