Dale Barens, 67

Dale H. Barens, of White Lake, passed away September 18, 2021 at the age of 67.

Father of Michelle (Brian Jeffries) York, Aimie Detkowski, and Jason Barens, Grandpa Barens of Derrik, Jacob, Madilyn, Marissa, Noah, and Adam, brother of Dave (Debbie) Barens.

Survived by longtime girlfriend Carol Whitaker.

Preceded in death by parents Henry and Audrey and brother Mike Barens.

Dale retired from General Motors and loved his dog, Chief.

He was very approachable and non-judgmental.

If you’re enjoying a Bacardi and Pepsi, think of Dale.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Online guestbook wintfunerahome.com.