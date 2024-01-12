Daniel Chiappelli, Jr., 77

CHIAPPELLI

Daniel Dean “Dan” Chiappelli, Sr., of Clarkston, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 10, 2024, at the age of 77.

Beloved husband of Barbara for 40 years. Loving father of Daniel Jr. “Danny” Chiappelli, Jeanine (Joseph) Sova, Michelle (Sergei) Zvyagin, Mario (Megan) Chiappelli, Angelia Chiappelli, and Dominic (Meagan) Chiappelli. Proud Papa of Joey (Sydney) Sova, Victoria (Craig) Miller, Hunter Chiappelli, Julian Zvyagin, Julianna Chiappelli, Storm Sova, Ella Zvyagin, Ava Zvyagin, Nico Chiappelli, Theo Chiappelli, Layla Chiappelli, and Luca Chiappelli. Great Papa of Viviana Miller, Sasha Miller, and Victor Steel Miller. Dearest brother of David (Janet) Chiappelli. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Dan was most known for being “Dan the Barber Man” of Oakland County. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and loved the outdoors. He was a longtime youth hockey advocate and was involved in raising many players.

Most importantly, Dan loved spending time with his family.

Family and friends may visit Wednesday, Jan. 17 from 5-9 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral service is Thursday, Jan. 18 at Mt. Zion Clarkston. Family and friends will gather at 10 a.m., with the funeral service at 11 a.m.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.