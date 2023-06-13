Daniel Rush, 69

Daniel Edward Rush, of Lake Orion, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2023 at the age of 69.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Joseph Rush.

Daniel was born in Pontiac on Oct. 26, 1953 to his father, the late Edward Rush, and his mother, Jean Rush, of Clarkston.

Daniel was a family man who cherished spending time with his loved ones and friends. He enjoyed boating, golf, and bowling. He served Oakland County for many years with his business, Construction Design Service, and had a successful career as an architectural designer.

Daniel is survived by his mother Jean Rush, of Clarkston, his sister Constance Thompson, of Clarkston, brother Robert (Denise) Rush, of Clarkston, and sister Kathryn (Butch) Duncan, of Manistee. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews: Eric Thompson of Lake Orion, Katherine Ritter and two children of Clarkston, Michael (Cristina) Thompson and three children of Clarkston, Adam (Meghan) Rush and two children of Goodrich, Kristin (Brian) Frink and two children of Goodrich, Steven (Anna) Rush and two children, of Clarkston, Andrew (Ginger) Duncan and five children, of Grand Rapids, and Ashley Treutle and three children of Almont.

Daniel will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

A celebration of life will be held on Aug. 12 from 1-4 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 8047 Ortonville Road, Clarkston.