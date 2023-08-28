Darrell Cooper, 81

COOPER

Darrell Horace Cooper was born in Jonesboro, Ark., and lived in Egypt, Ark., until age four, when he moved to Pontiac with his parents Horace Edward Cooper and Ruby Mae Dedman Cooper.

He attended various elementary schools, graduated from Waterford High School in 1960, and then attended Arkansas State University.

While attending ASU, he lost his winter sweaters and his Elvis Presley record albums while playing poker, learned to play billiards and dominoes at the local pool hall, and married Charlotte Pugh of Jonesboro in 1963.

With a degree from ASU, he moved to Clarkston, and after working for several companies to gain various experiences, he was hired to manage Fernco Joint Sealer Company where he increased production, products, profits, and moved the company from Ferndale to Davison. Cooper Companies Inc. currently includes Fernco and other related companies located globally.

Mr. Cooper was an early supporter of Youth Home, a behavioral health care facility, and Oasis Renewal Center, both located in Little Rock, Arkansas. He received the honorary Arkansas Traveler Award from Governor Bill Clinton in 1983.

Mr. Cooper took an active volunteer leadership role at Eastern Michigan University. He was chairman of the EMU College of Business Development Board from 1989 to 1992, was a charter member of the EMU Foundation Board of Trustees, serving as treasurer and chair of the investment committee in 1992, and served as chairman of the board in 1993. He received the EMU Distinguished Service Award in 1992. He volunteered as chair of EMU’s Campaign for Scholars, which had a fundraising goal of $12 million. Mr. Cooper and his wife, Charlotte, were the first private donors to give a significant gift to the university. Through their generosity, the Cooper Endowed Chair in Leadership was established in the College of Business Management Department. Mr. Cooper received an honorary doctorate of business administration degree from the University in 1994.

In 1996 he received the Davison Area Good Scout Award.

He received the Arkansas State University Distinguished Alumnus Award in 2000. In 2003, Arkansas State University received a significant monetary gift from the Coopers, which went toward the construction of a multipurpose facility available for meetings, receptions, and community events. The Cooper Alumni Center officially opened in 2008.

Darrell liked fishing, flying, pheasant hunting, golfing, gin rummy, and traveling. Believing that travel was educational, he visited six continents and numerous countries and states with family, friends, and business associates. He attended the Tigers Fantasy Baseball Camp in Florida and wrote a book about his experience. He also wrote three books about his grandparents – “The Cornbread Philosopher,” “Big Mama’s Cornbread,” and “Mo’ Cornbread.” One summer, he attended Harvard Business School of Management.

At age 40, he began his car and motorcycle collection, named Coop’s Coupes, which includes the race car he drove at Waterford Hills Sportsman Club. He named a fishing boat My Way, after Frank Sinatra’s song “I Did It My Way.” He stayed in contact with friends made in high school, college, and through work. The family has a deep heritage and are members of the National Societies of Sons, Daughters, and Children of the American Revolution. He entertained at his homes in Clarkston, Frankfort Mich., Bermuda, Reno, Nevada, and Port St Lucie, Fla.

After a short bout with a very aggressive form of cancer, he died at home on his 81st birthday, having lived his life ‘His Way.’ A private gathering to celebrate his remarkable life was held at home.

Most photos show Darrell with his wife, kids, grandkids, great grandkid, dogs, and cigars. He is remembered as a family man and is loved and missed by his wife Charlotte, his children Chris Cooper (Laurie Helin), Mark Cooper (Sandy Husted), Heather Cooper (James Herbert), his grandchildren Cory Cooper (Celeste Grey), Jake Cooper, Kyle Cooper, Kayla Cooper, Caitlin Cooper, Nathan Giuli, James Giuli, Claire Giuli, his great grandson Coi Cooper, his sister Cynthia Cooper Myers (Rick Myers), and his nieces Lauren Myers Mocilac, Lindsey Myers Middlecamp, and Erin Myers Monk.

Darrell did not expect to attend college due to financial concerns, and he always valued his education from Arkansas State University. The Darrell Cooper Scholarship Fund has the sole purpose to help those in financial need regarding higher education.

If you wish to honor Darrell with a donation, please write checks to Fernco Inc and designate the DHC Scholarship Fund. Mail to Fernco Inc, 300 South Dayton Street, Davison, MI 48423.