Darrolyn Robinson, 61

Darrolyn Robinson passed away at her home in Palmetto Fla., at the age of 61 with her longtime partner at her side.

Darrolyn is survived by her devoted partner Jim Carrol, parents Daniel and Anne Moller, brothers Patrick (Deborah) Robinson, Sean (Susan) Robinson, Michael (Shannon) Moller, sister-in-law Lynnette Robinson, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father Darrol Robinson and brother Michael Robinson.

Darrolyn was a 1979 graduate of Clarkston High School and attended Dorsey Business School. She went to Houston, Tex., with her friends to work during the recession in the 1980s. She was known for her friendly, caring personality and quickly made friends wherever she lived. She was an avid sports fan, even participating in a Houston Texans halftime event. She loved the water. Darrolyn and Jim’s passion was sailing their sailboat.

She summered in Gaylord and loved watching the boats at the Straits of Mackinac and the ships at the Soo Locks.

Darrolyn was a cancer survivor and battled ALS for three years. She donated her body to the Mayo Clinic for ALS research.

Darrolyn had a strong faith in the Lord, which helped her through difficult times.

The family would like to thank her many friends for their support and a special thanks to Darrolyn’s partner Jim for his loving care of her during her illnesses.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.