Dean F. ELDON

ELDON, Dean F., J.D.; of Ortonville formerly of Auburn Hills; passed away October 26, 2019; age 61; husband of Janet for over 33 years; father of Sarah, John & Ryan; brother of Diane Eldon (Richard) Kenefic, David (Jan) Eldon & Dan Eldon; preceded in death by his parents John & Daisy Eldon. Dean served Oakland County as a criminal defense attorney. He loved golf, good music, concerts, Red Wings hockey games, Michigan State Football games, boat days, travel, sunsets on Venice beach, but mostly making memories with family and friends. He adored his children, wife, family, cherished his friendships, and was a respected attorney in and out of the courtroom. His sense of humor, youthful soul, and enthusiasm will never be forgotten. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Friday 4pm-8pm. Funeral Service Saturday 11am at Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church, Clarkston, with visitation at church at 10:30am until the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Lung Association.

