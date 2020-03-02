DELRETA DAWN TOWER

TOWER, DELRETA DAWN, passed peacefully on February 29, 2020, at the age of 87. Mother of six from a 55 year love affair with the late Floyd “Whitey” Tower and also a mother to all who walked through the door of 177 North Main Street in Clarkston. Dawn graduated from Waterford Township High School in 1950, was a long time election poll worker, Girl Scout leader, and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 63 member and officer. Mother of Lynn (George) Bennett, Beth (Ben) Lawrence, Judy Tower, Gail (Randy) Erb, Mike (Susan) Tower, and Amy Dawn (Eric) Laboissonniere. Grandmother of Jill Wessel, Kristen (Dave) Lundeen, Benjamin (Erika Bible) Lawrence, Eli (Tiffany) Erb, Zachary (Lauren) Dotson, Jesse Kate (Adam) Vogel, Allison (Joe) Moceri, Lucas Tower, Will Tower, Liam Tower, Joseph (Ali Sexson) Laboissonniere, and Amanda (Patrick Seely) Laboissonniere. Great grandmother of Milo and Max Wessel; Bennett, Ashlynn, Fallon, and Shiloh Lundeen; Joey and Jacob Moceri; Odin and Leo Vogel; and Kai Seely. Step sister of Harold Johnson. Aunt of Bonnie (Joe) Tirrell, Beverley Durgan, Cindy Waack, and Dianne (Bob) Moshier. Dawn was proceeded in death by parents Ernest and Dellah (nee Hubbel) Coleman; stepfather Dewey Johnson; siblings Delveta Coleman, Ernestine Coleman, Uldene (Robert L.) Jones, Inez Tubbs, Nathan Coleman; and step brothers Melvin, Walter, and Oliver Johnson. Celebration of her life will be forever and will begin Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10 AM at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. Followed by interment at Lakeview Cemetary, Clarkston. Family will receive friends Friday 3-8 PM. Memorials may be made to the Beaumont Children’s Miracle Network, the Juvenile Diabetes Association or the Humane Society. Please leave a memory or condolence on Dawn’s Tribute Wall at www.CoatsFuneralHome.com.