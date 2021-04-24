Denise Jennings, 68

Denise Lucille Jennings, of Clarkston, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the age of 68.

She was born on January 21, 1953 in Detroit to parents Clemmons and Virginia (Makowski) Czerniakowski.

Denise enjoyed taking walks, doing charity work, and liked spending time at the St. Clair River.

More than anything, Denise cherished and loved her grandchildren.

Denise is survived by her husband of 48 years, Alfred Jennings, children Lisa (John) Lewis and Brian (Jenn) Jennings, grandchildren Siena Lewis, Noah Lewis, Angela Jennings, and Joshua Jennings.

She was preceded in death by both parents.

Arrangements entrusted to Coats Funeral Home, Waterford.

Services have already been held.