PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF THE VILLAGE OF CLARKSTON

CITL

Clarkston Independence

District Library

6495 Clarkston Rd

Clarkston MI 48346

Friends of Depot Park

Vision Presentation

February 21, 2019 7 pm

The City of the Village of Clarkston will have a Friends of Depot Park Vision Presentation on Thursday February 21, 2019 at 7 PM. This presentation will take place at Clarkston Independence District Library. Anyone is welcome to attend.

Sandy Miller

City Clerk