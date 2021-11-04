Diane Tressel, 75

Diane Lynn Tressel passed away on November 2, 2021 at the age of 75, surrounded by family.

Diane was born in Highland Park to Merrill Joseph Holman and Elizabeth Holman (nee Kungli) on September 11, 1946.

Wife of Gary James Tressel for 50 wonderful years, loving mother of Chad Portugal (Kristy Spann) and Nicole (Joseph) Fortino, adored grandmother of Daniel Fortino, grandmother to Melissa Fortino, and has two great-granddaughters Mia and Emma. Sister of Mark Holman and has a large extended family of sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Diane was baptized at Hazel Park Methodist Church on September 21, 1947.

After high school, she received her cosmetology license from Paramont Beauty School in Pontiac.

She met the love of her life Gary through a mutual friend, and they were married on November 6, 1971. Together, they raised two children and kept a wonderful home for the family together. She had a talent for decorating the home for all holidays with Halloween being her favorite.

Diane was an avid antiques collector and valued American history and the importance of its preservation. Diane supported programs that helped Native American communities, the homeless, and various animal welfare organizations.

Additionally, she was a member of the Clarkston Historical Society.

Diane had several close friends with some relationships spanning over many decades.

Diane will forever be missed by her family, friends, and community.

Arrangements entrusted to Coats Funeral Home, Waterford.

A private service will be held for her on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

In her memory, the family asks that donations to be made to: “St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital Oncology Program,” 44405 Woodward Avenue, Pontiac, MI 48341.

Online guestbook coatsfuneralhome.com