Dog days at Depot Park

USA Therapy Dogs brought canine cheer to residents of Drew’s Home of Clarkston at Depot Park last month and as part of the day, Grand Blanc’s Jim Borowiak and his dog Mulligan met with Louis Donagrandi. Other members present were Kimm Blue, of Clarkston, Roger Yanks and Merlin, of Oxford, Beth Harries and Bentley, of Oxford, Jan Golub and Rosie, of Waterford, and Scott Bitters and Rosie, of Dexter. Photo: Lou Donagrandi