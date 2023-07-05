Don McLain, 68

Don Elbert McLain was born in Pontiac to Kenneth E. McLain and Helen F LaVeque on May 20, 1955. He passed away at Charter Senior Living in Annapolis, Md., on June 25, 2023 after a long illness.

He lived most of his life on Maybee Road in Clarkston.

Don attended Pontiac Central High School and received an associate degree in Business Administration from Oakland Community College. He graduated Magna Cum Laude.

Don worked for the West Bloomfield School District for many years as head of the print shop and media supervisor. He won several awards for his work in the print shop and his media contributions to school functions. When he retired from the schools and needing to stay busy, he went to work for the Kroger Store in Clarkston in their bakery department for several years.

Don was an avid sports fan and followed the Detroit Tigers, Red Wings, and the University of Michigan teams closely. He also collected coins and participated in the Pontiac Coin Club meetings and shows. Don was an avid music lover and had an extensive collection which he played often. He also loved movies and had an amazing collection of many different types of movies.

He is survived by his siblings Kay Chase (Gerald), Fay Smith (Jim), Kenneth L. McLain, and Charlotte Lewis (Allen), nephews Gerald Chase (Jane), Harold (Holly), and John (Yukiko), great-niece Madeleine Chase, and great-nephews Taylor, Leo, and Kai Chase.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew Matthew Hamberg. He will be missed by all who knew him as a kind, giving, and special person.

Visitation will take place at July 17 at 11 a.m. with service at noon at First Missionary Church, 4832 Clintonville Road, Clarkston.

Interment will be at Springdale Cemetery in Madison, Ind., July 19 at 11 a.m.

Donations in Don’s memory can be made to: Hospice of the Chesapeake, Anne Arundel County, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122, and Grace Centers of Hope, 35 E Huron Street, Pontiac, MI 48343.