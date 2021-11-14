Donald Hockey, 92

Donald L. Hockey, of Commerce Township, formerly of White Lake Township, passed away November 12, 2021 at the age of 92.

Husband of Ilene for 72 years.

Father of Ellie (Scott) Adams, Ronald (Kay) Hockey, Ted (Leslie) Hockey, and Donna (Vic) Morrow, grandpa of Teresa, Colleen, Chris, Andrew, Peter, Natalie, Daniel, and Mallory, and nine great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his granddaughter Megan Morrow.

Don served in the U.S. Navy and retired from Sears Service Center, Pontiac.

He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Tuesday, November 16 from 3-6 p.m. Funeral service is Wednesday, November 17 at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment at All Saints Cemetery, Waterford.

Memorials may be made to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, 110 8th Street, Troy, NY 12180.

