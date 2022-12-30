Donald King, 83

Donald L. “Don” King, of Johannesburg, formerly of Lake Orion and Clarkston, passed away on December 27, 2022 at the age of 83.

Preceded in death by his wife Maxine. Loving father of Don (Angel) King and Elizabeth (Kevin) Longworth. Proud grandfather of Laura (Travis) Kinkle and Sarah King. Great-grandpa of Hudson Lee Kinkle. Also survived by dear brother Harold King and extended family Tony, Karen, Josh, and Bethany Bamberger, along with many nieces and nephews.

Don retired from General Motors. He enjoyed hunting, classic cars, and spending time on the farm. He loved being a race car driver.

Friends may visit Tuesday, January 3 from 4-8 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral service Wednesday, January 4 at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Private interment at Lakeview Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association.

