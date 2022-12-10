Donald Walsh, 85

Donald M. Walsh, of Beverly Hills, passed away on December 5, 2022 at the age of 85.

Husband of Roxanne for 61 years.

Father of Cheryl (Jeff Streetman) Yovich, Brenda (Robyn) Tassio, and Donald (Ashley) Walsh, Jr., grandpa “Poppi” of Jason and Kaylee, great-grandpa of Aleigha and Mynnow, brother-in-law of Barbara (the late Robert) Miles and Charles Dill, special uncle of Kimi (Robert) Husse, special cousin of Ruth Ann Kubat, and also survived by many other extended family members.

Preceded in death by his parents John and Ida Walsh.

Don retired from Ford Motor Company as a special vehicle operations engineer and worked in aeronautical engineering for several California companies, including NASA. He owned and operated Dixie Marine, Waterford, and partnered with his son at D & D Performance, Wixom. Don enjoyed golfing and racing cars, boats and snowmobiles.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Sunday, December 11 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Funeral service Sunday, December 11 at 1 p.m. Entombment Monday, December 12 at 1:30 p.m. at All Saints Cemetery, Waterford.

