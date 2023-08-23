Donation for life, Clarkston style

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

It’s often been said that the Clarkston community is one where everyone looks out for their neighbor.

That has never been more true than when Clarkston Virtual teacher Jessica Sorensen recently donated one of her kidneys to Independence Township’s Adam Klenow, son of Independence Elementary third grade teacher Dennis Klenow.

They reunited at Children’s Hospital of Michigan on Aug. 14 to raise the Gift of Life flag in celebration.

Sorensen and the Klenows attended the celebration at the flagpole in front of the hospital on Beaubien Street in Detroit’s Midtown neighborhood. Both are doing well after Sorensen’s kidney was removed at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, transported to Children’s Hospital of Michigan, and transplanted by Dr. Ahmed Nassar in a day-long series of events back on June 16.

Sorensen and Dennis Klenow have been friends and colleagues for years at Clarkston Community Schools.

“I know if tables were turned, Dennis would have done the same for my family,” Sorensen said. “I really feel like we’re here to do for others, and if I can teach that to others and inspire others by this act, then I feel like we have a success. This is a celebration of those kinds of gifts, in this instance the gift of life, both by living donors and the families of deceased donors.”

Children’s Hospital of Michigan nephrologist Dr. Amrish Jain has been Adam’s kidney doctor for more than 10 years. He has been working with Adam, who has multiple medical conditions, and his family to keep Adam’s own kidneys functioning as long as possible.

“Like many on the transplant registry, the patients get to the point where a transplant is their only option,” Dr. Jain said. “With more than 2,000 people on the organ donor registry in Michigan, oftentimes we hope that someone comes forward to offer a living kidney donor transplant, which helps that patient and also allows another patient to move up the list. Living donation is truly an amazing opportunity to save not only one but two lives.”

Adam received his certificate of completion in 2022 from CCS and is now transitioning to the CCS Life Skills adult program.

When Adam’s need for a kidney became dire, his father approached CCS officials about reaching out to his colleagues in the district. An email went out to the district’s 1,100 staff members in June 2021. Multiple people came forward to be evaluated as a donor, and Sorensen was a perfect match.

“Jessica, Dennis, and Adam’s story exemplifies our spirit, and I am in awe of their perseverance and dedication,” said CCS Superintendent Dr. Shawn Ryan. “I’ve always said that Clarkston Community Schools is special. We have the very best educators supporting not only students but each other. Every day, they find ways to foster meaningful relationships and never shy away from going above and beyond.”

The flag raising was a way to show others the importance of the gift of life.

“We are grateful every day for Jessica’s decision,” Dennis Klenow said. “It’s truly a selfless, incredible gift. And we hope it inspires others to sign the Michigan Organ Donor Registry online or while they are renewing their driver’s license.”

Children’s Hospital of Michigan CEO Archie Drake said flying the Gift of Life flag is an honor.

“This is a celebration of Jessica and Adam’s transplant, as well as a beacon to other young people who are in need of a kidney or liver transplant,” Drake said. “The Children’s Hospital of Michigan team is proud to be there for them and to play a role in the gift of life.”

To join the Michigan Organ Donor Registry, visit giftoflifemichigan.org/donor.

PHOTO: From left, Jessica Sorensen, Dennis Klenow and Adam Klenow, at the Gift of Life celebration at Children’s Hospital on Aug. 14. Photo: Kelly Allen/CCS