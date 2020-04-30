Donation to Clarkston church

In support of giving back to the local community, the David W. Elliott Memorial Foundation donated $5,000 to the First Congregation Church of Clarkston for their food ministry.

The foundation arranged with Pastor Chappell and Nate Nieman of Nieman’s Markets to use the $5,000 to purchase gift cards to supplement the non-perishable food distributed by the church. The gift cards were to purchase milk, fruits, meats, etc. that were otherwise not available.

In addition to the grant from the David W. Elliott Memorial Foundation, Nieman Markets generously contributed an additional $500 in gift cards to the project.