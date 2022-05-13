Donna Dick

In loving memory of Donna Marie Dick (Hollenback), who left us early Sunday morning May 8, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her husband Franklin J. Dick Sr. in March of 2017.

Mother to Franklin (Joan) Dick Jr, Joseph (Tammy) Dick, Daniel Dick, and Andrea (Keith) Allen. Sister to Thomas (Judy) Hollenback. Preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law Robert and Ila Hollenback. She was blessed with five grandchildren: Mackenzie (Jake) Richardson, Courtney, Molly, Trey and Jacoby and had many nieces and nephews she thought fondly of.

Donna was a retired schoolteacher from the Clarkston School District. She taught at Sashabaw Elementary for over 30 years. After retiring, she enjoyed teaching catechism in Hillman, singing with the St. Augustine church choir, baking (especially bread) and occasionally she worked on learning to quilt with her girlfriends or heading to Chauncey’s on Friday nights.

Mom also had a love of the outdoors with gardening (which meant canning), fishing with her brother Bob (or anyone), and mushroom picking in the spring. She stayed busy whenever she could and her generosity and thoughtfulness is missed already.

As Donna loved small dogs or really any that came to be with her the family has requested in lieu of flowers making donations to the Oakland County Humane Society or the Alcona County Humane Society.

Like mom always said, “So anyways…”

Visitation will be held at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Sunday, May 15 from 3-8 p.m.

Memorial mass will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Hillman (day/time pending). Inurnment at St. Augustine Cemetery, Hillman.

