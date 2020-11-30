Donna Fahr, 86

Donna J. Fahr, of Clarkston, passed away at home on November 28, 2020 at the age of 86.

Preceded in death by her husband Lloyd.

Mother of Vicki Robertson, Stan (Dawn) Fahr, Steve Fahr, Barry Fahr, Tracy (Robert) Vostinar and Greg (Cheri) Fahr. Sister of the late Dolores and the late Barbara.

Also survived by 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

Donna enjoyed bowling, gardening, canning and visiting the casino.

Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Tuesday, December 1 from 5-9 p.m. Masks required and only 25 people at a time per health department orders.

Private family services due to COVID restrictions. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Mercy Hospice.

