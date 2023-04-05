Residents of Oakland County townships living on gravel roads who would like to participate in the Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) dust-control program this year can now submit their applications for the service.

Applications must be received by April 24.

Residents should check with their township to see if the township participates in the cost of dust control (this could change from year to year, so even if residents checked with the township last year, they should check again this year).

Private roads are not included in the dust-control program.

To submit an application, visit RCOC’s Department of Customer Services offices, 2420 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford Township, call the office toll-free at 877-858-4804 or send an email to dcsmail@rcoc.org.

Instructions and the application are available online at rcocweb.org/339/Gravel-Road-Dust-Control-and-Chloride-Sc.

Some township offices will also accept the applications. Residents should check with their township to see if their application should be submitted there or directly to the Road Commission for Oakland County.