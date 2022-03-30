Easter fun

Easter Bash, Saturday, April 9, 2-4 p.m., Clarkton United Methodist Church, 6600 Waldon Road. Easter egg hunt, games, food, petting zoo, and more. Free event, all ages welcome.

***

Clarkston Family Farm hosts an Easter Egg Hunt on the first 2022 Free Family Fun Day. Join them Saturday, April 16, 12-4 p.m. Egg hunt, crafts, hay rides and baby farm animals. CFF Sunflower Market will be open and lots of local artisans and vendors will be there as well as music and more. Contact Executive Director Chelsea O’Brien at kc.ob.2000@gmail.com or at 248-302-6426 to be involved.