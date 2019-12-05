Edith I. BAILEY

BAILEY, Edith I. of Clarkston; went to be with the Lord December 4, 2019; age 80. Beloved wife of Duane for 57 years. Loving mother of Patricia (Kevin) Borsh and Nancy Bailey. Proud grandmother of Katherine (Christopher) McQuade. Great grandmother of Cora Ann McQuade. Dear sister of Marian (late Bob) Cooley. Edith retired from Kmart after 50 years of service. Friends may visit Tuesday 3-5 & 7-9 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 12:30 pm at the funeral home. Interment Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the River Church, Waterford. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com