Edmund Fitzgerald presentation at library

The Clarkston Independence District Library is hosting a unique dive into the mystery of the Edmund Fitzgerald this Wednesday, Nov. 1st at 6:30 p.m.

Author Ric Mixter will share his 30 years of research and exclusive interviews with the men who built, sailed and investigated the loss of the Great Lakes largest shipwreck. Mixter spend nearly two hours on the shipwreck in 1994, exploring some 500 feet down aboard the submersible Delta.

Mixter has written and produced three PBS documentaries on the Fitzgerald, along with a four-hour podcast and a new book called “Tattletale Sounds.” The book borrows a line from Gordon Lightfoot’s famous sound about the Fitzgerald, and also offers commentary from shipyard workers, former crewmen and divers from every expedition to the shipwreck.

The hour-long lecture will feature underwater video and interviews from Ric’s collection. The evening will include time for questions and answers and a book signing following the lecture.

The library is located at 6495 Clarkston Road.