Education award

The Michigan Education Association announced the recipients of the 2021 MEA Scholarships, honoring exemplary public school students from across the state who will be attending a Michigan public university next fall.

Among the 444 applications submitted for scholarship awards this year, the MEA Scholarship Fund Trustees chose 22 new award recipients who will each receive $1,450. In addition, 26 repeat winners, including Clarkston High School graduate Madison Dryden, now at the University of Michigan, who are already enrolled in college and will receive $725 each.

To be eligible for the MEA Scholarship, applicants must be a dependent of an MEA member or MEA-retired member in good standing. The general criteria for awarding the scholarships include academic achievement, extra-curricular activities as well as school and community service.